Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
6m

This is what Mike Obama tried to do at the White House when they first got in there! It's certainly not organic and NOT REGENERTIVE!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
pimaCanyon's avatar
pimaCanyon
36m

"The NYT estimated it has been spread on 20% of US farmland, encouraged by the EPA--and agency that seems as useful as the CDC and FDA during COVID"

ALL the 3 and 4 letter bureaucracies in Washington are incompetent at best, completely corrupt at worst. ALL of them need to be completely shut down! US Founders did not include an EPA or FDA or CDC or FEMA or NIH, etc. in the US Constitution. They wanted a LIMITED federal government. They wanted a government where most of the powers of government would be reserved for the state or local governments or for the people. They had witnessed first how concentrated power in the form of the East India Company had completely corrupted Parliament so they wanted to prevent concentrated power in the new republic. Trump is trying to clean up the mess, but the only way he will be successful in doing that is to shut down the agencies that created (and will create again) the messes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture