Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherri's avatar
Sherri
3h

Yes, all this information is too much, however we need to hear it and understand it.

For those of us that can't understand it, we need to find someone to explain it to us. The narrative is hoping we will just give up and pass it through,

And that is how we have gotten into this situation situation that we are in now.

I continue to be grateful for all that you do. Please take care ❤️

❤️🙏❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
3h

Anyone who has taken human sewage on their farm ground has regretted it. It will ruin your soils the answer no matter what your told is NO !!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture