Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterSign of the Times? The HHS IG has withdrawn its gratuitous kick against me.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSign of the Times? The HHS IG has withdrawn its gratuitous kick against me.I did not contact them. Wonder what changed their mind?Meryl NassApr 10, 202593Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterSign of the Times? The HHS IG has withdrawn its gratuitous kick against me.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore263ShareThey seem confused about my address, too. Never mind. They got my name right.93Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterSign of the Times? The HHS IG has withdrawn its gratuitous kick against me.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore263SharePrevious
Well this should ‘take a load off’…it is possible….THAT THINGS ARE SHAPING UP!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
About time. Good for you!
Now, let’s see if that shifty Maine Medical Board and our “beloved” Governor write to apologize. That’s what I want to read!!