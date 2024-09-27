Simply campaigning for safer food has finally had an effect at FDA, after many years of ignoring the problem
The Trump-RFK campaign to MAHA is making waves
I refuse to pay for STAT since it is mostly propaganda, so here is their truncated report. Attacking the GRAS [Generally Regarded As Safe] designation FDA bestows on its friendly companies to allow them to avoid any review of their ingredients is huge.
FDA does not have to do any studies. They need to be taught to look at existing studies with unbiased eyes.
My sentiments exactly. The FDA feels cornered with hearing RFK plans.