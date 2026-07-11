Here is what happened to the three Trump crypto efforts. Buyers lost billions. Trump made billions.

The World Liberty Financial stablecoin was started by the Trump and Witkoff families. They dreamed that it could become the new currency of Palestine/Gaza. It too has tanked.

Harold Lutnick’s (or now his children’s) Tether is another stablecoin—the biggest— with big dreams to service the world. It has also been subject to big scandals. From AI: