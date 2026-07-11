Since being elected in 2024, President Trump and his family have issued 3 cryptocoins. All crashed though Trump made a bundle. Now Congress is poised to allow crypto money starting in 2031. WHY???
Do you really want some form of electronic currency to replace money? I think not.
Here is what happened to the three Trump crypto efforts. Buyers lost billions. Trump made billions.
The World Liberty Financial stablecoin was started by the Trump and Witkoff families. They dreamed that it could become the new currency of Palestine/Gaza. It too has tanked.
Harold Lutnick’s (or now his children’s) Tether is another stablecoin—the biggest— with big dreams to service the world. It has also been subject to big scandals. From AI:
I never invest in anything I don’t fully understand nor any investment vehicle that does not link to something with intrinsic value. Scarcity and limits on how much can circulate is not enough for me to invest in. Like “some” investors investing in these various “coins” is high risk and frankly low reward. The mindset investing in real estate should tell you about Trumps venture into these “coins.” Real estate can be rewarding, but the downside can be brutal. Trump has dabble in other investments over the years and have not done well at all. To each his own. I am a traditional investor: solid company’s, tangible products and services and ownership in something with tangible value. I’d rather invest in gold and silver before these “coins.” I own physical silver and have done well in the last few years.
I wish I could be more positive about this issue. I think we're at a crossroad similar to paper money or the horseless carriage. We already have digital money, it's called debit/credit cards, PayPal, Venmo, interbank transfers, paper checks, etc. Paper money has zero value and some people saw that back in 1913 when paper money came into existence. As I see it, we have two choices (as we did back then)...digital money or barter (platinum/gold/silver). Gold/silver retains its value against either paper or digital money. Keep 10% to 20% of your assets in on-hand physical metals to protect yourselves...and most of the rest in real property. Move your IRAs to physical metal accounts - NOT paper. I think digital money is our future which will leave us vulnerable. If they block or freeze accounts, employers are going to have to pay in hard currencies, including product, to keep their work forces. If they make gold/silver illegal again, I expect we'll have to rely on the 2nd Amendment.