https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/chart-collection/u-s-life-expectancy-compare-countries/#Life%20expectancy%20at%20birth,%20in%20years,%201980-2023

Based on these numbers, the US is 4 years behind an average of other developed nations, but 6 years behind the most long-lived in life expectancy. Long-lived nations include Japan, Spain and Italy, where culturally there is more emphasis on high quality foods, and a lack of ultra processed foods. The US is at the bottom for life expectancy.

In terms of how much the developed nations pay per capita per year for healthcare, well, they are catching up to the US. On average, they spend 55% of what the US spends.

The NYT (and US government) in 2022 showed how which demographic group you come from, in the US, has a massive impact on life expectancy. The 2021 drop is due to COVID/COVID vaccines/lockdowns, which had a startling effect on life expectancy, also noted in the top chart above.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/17/learning/whats-going-on-in-this-graph-nov-30-2022.html