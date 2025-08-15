Since there has been lots of talk about US life expectancy and the amount we pay for healthcare compared to other developed nations, I wanted to update the statistics
https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/chart-collection/u-s-life-expectancy-compare-countries/#Life%20expectancy%20at%20birth,%20in%20years,%201980-2023
Based on these numbers, the US is 4 years behind an average of other developed nations, but 6 years behind the most long-lived in life expectancy. Long-lived nations include Japan, Spain and Italy, where culturally there is more emphasis on high quality foods, and a lack of ultra processed foods. The US is at the bottom for life expectancy.
In terms of how much the developed nations pay per capita per year for healthcare, well, they are catching up to the US. On average, they spend 55% of what the US spends.
The NYT (and US government) in 2022 showed how which demographic group you come from, in the US, has a massive impact on life expectancy. The 2021 drop is due to COVID/COVID vaccines/lockdowns, which had a startling effect on life expectancy, also noted in the top chart above.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/17/learning/whats-going-on-in-this-graph-nov-30-2022.html
I completely expect my life expectancy to rise in proportion to how much I avoid the health care system, drugs and vaccines.
Well, my German American grandfather just passed away at 107. No special diet, besides mostly whole foods. Only on about 5 meds at the very end. A tiny bit of arthritis in his shoulder, that’s it. Never broke a bone in his life. Had all his faculties till the very last day. He knew he was dying & he was ready. I miss him so much!
In addition, he received Social Security checks for 42 years! Got to retire at 65, with a small pension, & lived on this plus Social Security till pension ran out. Then just Social Security & the sale of his home till he passed. He bought his home originally for around $40,000 & sold it for $400,000. Can you believe that? He lived the good years!