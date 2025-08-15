Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

I completely expect my life expectancy to rise in proportion to how much I avoid the health care system, drugs and vaccines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Denise's avatar
Denise
6hEdited

Well, my German American grandfather just passed away at 107. No special diet, besides mostly whole foods. Only on about 5 meds at the very end. A tiny bit of arthritis in his shoulder, that’s it. Never broke a bone in his life. Had all his faculties till the very last day. He knew he was dying & he was ready. I miss him so much!

In addition, he received Social Security checks for 42 years! Got to retire at 65, with a small pension, & lived on this plus Social Security till pension ran out. Then just Social Security & the sale of his home till he passed. He bought his home originally for around $40,000 & sold it for $400,000. Can you believe that? He lived the good years!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture