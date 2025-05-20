https://www.tasr.sk/tasr-clanok/TASR:2025051900000189

včera 12:25

Bratislava, 19 May (TASR) - The coalition Smer-SD party strictly rejects the current wording of the pandemic agreement, as its members believe that the agreement doesn't take into account the basic comments of Slovakia, undermines its sovereignty and will create chaos and ambiguity, TASR has learnt from the party's press department.

"Comments based on the protection of fundamental human rights and the sovereignty of Slovakia have been disregarded, making the agreement a threat to our national interests and citizens' freedoms," stated the party.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, measures were often enforced under pressure from international organisations and restricted people's fundamental rights and freedoms, opined Smer-SD. The party insists that the agreement should guarantee the right of individuals to free and informed consent when using new vaccines and medicines and should set up a mechanism for the prompt compensation of people who "suffer damage to their health as a result of these products".

Smer-SD demands that the agreement should contain clear provisions protecting human rights. "We believe that the pandemic agreement in its current wording creates chaos and ambiguity. It overlaps with the revised International Health Regulations but fails to define which obligations take precedence or how states should act," stated party members.

Smer-SD views the stance of the European Union (EU) as a potential contracting party to the agreement as particularly alarming. "The EU isn't a member state of the WHO and doesn't have full sovereignty in health policy. This precedent raises serious questions about the democratic legitimacy and harmonisation of EU law with the provisions of the agreement, which might threaten Slovakia's interests," added the party.

Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said on the Slovak Radio on Saturday (17 May) that Slovakia doesn't plan to support the pandemic agreement at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, and that it intends to request that the treaty should not be adopted by so-called global consent but rather through a vote.

Several opposition parties, as well as the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV), have already expressed their disagreement with Slovakia's decision not to support the agreement. Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) doesn't view it as correct to reject the agreement, either.

The 78th session of the World Health Assembly is taking place in Geneva from 19 to 27 May. The wording of a pandemic agreement aimed at better preparing for and combating pandemics has been under negotiation for several years.