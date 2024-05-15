Globalism 2.0. The march toward world government brooks no disagreement.

Unless we want to abet future assassinations of those who stand against the globalist forces, this attempted assassination must be the catalyst to stop the current WHO negotiations and delay or end any consideration of both treaties.

Note how the NY Times studiously avoids mentioning Fico’s stand about the WHO in its coverage.

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/05/15/world/slovakia-prime-minister-fico-shooting#slovakia-prime-minister-fico