Slovakian Prime Minister Fico shot multiple times several days after announcing his nation will not be signing the WHO treaty and amendments
This attack needs to put a stop to any attempt to push those treaties through the World Health Assembly meeting in 12 days. Praying for PM Fico.
Globalism 2.0. The march toward world government brooks no disagreement.
Unless we want to abet future assassinations of those who stand against the globalist forces, this attempted assassination must be the catalyst to stop the current WHO negotiations and delay or end any consideration of both treaties.
Note how the NY Times studiously avoids mentioning Fico’s stand about the WHO in its coverage.
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/05/15/world/slovakia-prime-minister-fico-shooting#slovakia-prime-minister-fico
They really will stop at nothing.
Everyone needs to take courage and remain resolute with this war against humanity.
Remember how many African presidents “suddenly died” when the one with a degree mocked the covid test efficacy after the PCR tests came back on “multiple types of fruit” he used as having tested POSITIVE for COVID….and another president who said his country will not be using Covid Vaxes, but rather natural cures….and there were other incidents.
These good guys need to plan to have better physical security, and especially spiritual protection .
This is a real battle, where fear has to be pushed down by courage knowing you are doing the RIGHT thing.
🙏Pray for his survival and for his courage to not dissipate. We battle not against flesh - but spiritual principalities of old, who are aligned with, and using greedy , power hungry humans as proxies.
Lucifer is as real as the darkness that arrives at the end of each day. He’s fooled many into believing he doesn’t. He HAS an END however - don’t allow him to make you afraid or fooled.
Jesus said “IT is FINISHED”. Your Savior died for payment of our sins, so you get to live forever.
Call on HIm and He will answer you, and guide you in your life.
In the meanwhile, while those of us who BELIEVE and TRUST Him wait - we must still resist evil and do what we are called to do, to protect innocence and sustain justice.