WaPo: "A suspect was apprehended at the scene and has been charged with murder. Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said he acted alone and was politically motivated.

“This is a lone wolf who had radicalized himself in the latest period after the presidential election,” he said.

NYT: A suspect has been charged with premeditated murder, the country’s interior minister said on Thursday, describing the man as a “lone wolf” who was not affiliated with any “radicalized political group.”

The authorities have not named the suspect, but they had said that initial evidence showed that the act was “clearly” politically motivated.

Slovakia’s president, Zuzana Caputova, called the assassination attempt an “attack on democracy.”

CNN: Slovakian police have charged a man, described as a politically motivated “lone wolf,” with the attempted murder of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is critically ill in hospital after an assassination attempt that shocked the eastern European nation.

The Hill: Slovakian Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said Thursday that the suspect charged was a lone wolf who “did not belong to any political groups.”

The Times of India did not use the lone wolf terminology and gave us some useful information, which had been briefly touched on by some US outlets yesterday.

In 2015, Mr. Cintula established the campaign group Against Violence, striving to obtain official recognition for it in Slovakia. A petition circulated by him underscored the notion that violence often stems from ordinary dissatisfaction with the prevailing state of affairs.

This reminded me of Lee Harvey Oswald being “sheep-dipped” as a pro-Castro activist, handing out leaflets for the organization “Fair Play for Cuba” in advance of him being framed for the JFK assassination.

Al Jazeera: Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told a news conference that the suspect had acted alone and had previously taken part in anti-government protests.

“This is a lone wolf who had radicalised himself … after the presidential election,” he said, referring to the vote in April won by Fico’s ally, Peter Pellegrini.

