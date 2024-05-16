Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in serious but stable condition
How is the assassination attempt being spun? 5 major media use the term "lone wolf" but provide no evidence for the claim. Therefore we know the former security guard is unlikely to have acted alone.
WaPo: "A suspect was apprehended at the scene and has been charged with murder. Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said he acted alone and was politically motivated.
“This is a lone wolf who had radicalized himself in the latest period after the presidential election,” he said.
NYT: A suspect has been charged with premeditated murder, the country’s interior minister said on Thursday, describing the man as a “lone wolf” who was not affiliated with any “radicalized political group.”
The authorities have not named the suspect, but they had said that initial evidence showed that the act was “clearly” politically motivated.
Slovakia’s president, Zuzana Caputova, called the assassination attempt an “attack on democracy.”
CNN: Slovakian police have charged a man, described as a politically motivated “lone wolf,” with the attempted murder of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is critically ill in hospital after an assassination attempt that shocked the eastern European nation.
The Hill: Slovakian Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said Thursday that the suspect charged was a lone wolf who “did not belong to any political groups.”
The Times of India did not use the lone wolf terminology and gave us some useful information, which had been briefly touched on by some US outlets yesterday.
In 2015, Mr. Cintula established the campaign group Against Violence, striving to obtain official recognition for it in Slovakia. A petition circulated by him underscored the notion that violence often stems from ordinary dissatisfaction with the prevailing state of affairs.
This reminded me of Lee Harvey Oswald being “sheep-dipped” as a pro-Castro activist, handing out leaflets for the organization “Fair Play for Cuba” in advance of him being framed for the JFK assassination.
Al Jazeera: Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told a news conference that the suspect had acted alone and had previously taken part in anti-government protests.
“This is a lone wolf who had radicalised himself … after the presidential election,” he said, referring to the vote in April won by Fico’s ally, Peter Pellegrini.
Here are some Lone Wolf examples:
Lone Wolf Lee Harvey Oswald (never mind the shots coming from the grassy knoll)
Lone Wolf Siran Siran (who was standing in front of RFK. RFK was killed by bullets in the back)
Lone Wolf James Earl Ray (never mind that the King family sued the government claiming a US Army sniper killed MLK and won the lawsuit)
The parasites at the top do not play fair and the more of these horrible crimes we tolerate against those brave enough to stand up to them, the more horrible the crimes that will be waged against them. The same thing happened in 2021:
The Curious Case of COVID, Tanzania, and the WEF
A Picture Paints a Thousand Words - Here Are Five
https://tritorch.com/degradation/Tanzania/1.PawPawAndSheepTestsPositiveForCOVID-19.png
https://tritorch.com/degradation/Tanzania/2.SomethingMustBeDoneAboutTanzaniasAntiVaxxerPresident.png
https://tritorch.com/degradation/Tanzania/3.TanzaniaPresidentDead.png
https://tritorch.com/degradation/Tanzania/4.NewTanzaniaPresidentInstalled.png
https://tritorch.com/degradation/Tanzania/5.MeetTanzaniasNewWEFPresident.png
Share link: https://tritorch.com/Tanzania