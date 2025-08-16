Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl's CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Steve Martin
Hello Meryl.

In principle, I am all for this ... for those with the means and opportunity, and have run across at least a couple if communities here in Japan of a like-minded spirit.

And as much as I love what Catherine Austin Fitts stands for, some of us are beyond our most productive years and living on the edge. A similar voice I follow on YouTube is Chris Martenson's 'Peak Prosperity'. He has a Ph.D. in Neurotoxicology from Duke, but growing disenchanted with academia, went back for an MBA (I think Cornell) and started a community, something along the lines of CAF.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckEOLRjcuTg

Other than the fact that I'll never be able to afford the move from a tiny Tokyo apartment, what has me worried is that if a tiny community does succeed in becoming independent and self-sustaining, what is to prevent a DEW-driven 'natural fire' or some false-flag attack by the corporate nation-state that allows the govt. to either put the land off limits for our safety (as was recently done with the entire province of Nova Scotia), or for some A.I. hungry company from pressuring the government. to declare 'Law of Eminent Domain' — for some illusory, manufactured 'greater good'.

I guess part of the deception comes from unilateral definitions of 'community' forced on us. I can't count the number of times I've been banned or penalized by Facebook or Reddit for 'breaking community standards'. Ha. A euphemism for 'speaking truth to power'.

I guess I'm still reeling from visions of the history of piracy and plunder in your excellent summary of Joshua Stylman's post. Among the possible scenarios, I guess the best we can hope for is to pick up the pieces.

Despite it all, cheers from Japan.

And wishing such communities the best.

Dan Star
Dan Star
5h

A requirement for MAHA to succeed is to End The Fed. Central Banks create fiat money to give to their crony friends. The 1914 $ when The Fed was founded is worth 1 cent today. Before The Fed there was little inflation if at all.

