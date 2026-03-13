Will Russia get Odessa too? Will Israel have to give up the West Bank and what is left of Gaza? Will the US be allowed to maintain its bases in the Persian Gulf? Whose idea was this war, anyway? Is this going to be the US’ Waterloo?

Asked about the damage Isrel has sustained, google’s AI said the following. I would suspect this is a lowest estimate of the damage, but it is still considerable.

I asked google’s AI about the penalties Israelis face for sharing videos of the damage.

This is the best Reuters could conjure up about the meeting between US negotiators (unofficial friends and relatives of Trump?) and Russian diplomats yesterday is below. They sure don’t want us to know why Russians traveled halfway around the world for this meeting. You know, I can still remember how Trump2 was not going to rely on Jared Kushner again. What happened? Is this a “You got us into this, now you get us out of it” thing?

All the other western media report the same: only that the teams “agreed to stay in touch.” No mention that this is the first face to face meeting since the Iran War began. The information control is truly Orwellian.