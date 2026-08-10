Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Hubert Karreman, VMD's avatar
Hubert Karreman, VMD
2hEdited

As a new micro-processor of meat and as a large animal veterinarian, I find those line speeds simply unfathomable. We have a former mobile 53' processing unit on our farm (wheels taken off so it's no longer mobile like it was in Montana), and it takes us 3-4 hours to do 1 animal... from the time it is put down, to skinning and evisceration and then halving and quartering, etc. Maybe we can get that down to 2 hours at some point, maybe. We are under 9CFR313 Custom Exempt but are looking towards full NCDA inspection (which is accredited to USDA), which would mean having an inspector on site for each slaughter. I think the inspector assigned to us will have a relatively stress-free day in just needing to look at 1 animal per visit to us, just as it is stress-free for each of our animals during their life on the landscape with us and at the very end of their life when they are still grazing when it's all of a sudden "lights out". Individualism vs. industrialism. The consumer/customer gets to vote with their wallet. The fact is that most people want everything as cheap as industrialism allows so they can spend on things that actually detract from real life like endless entertainment and materialism.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Do the meat inspectors take beef samples to test for infectious diseases? Such as E-Coli and C Diff?

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