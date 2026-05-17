Not only is there a Trump E.O. on this issue, the War Department says it wants back those discharged for COVID vaccine refusal. And there will be a path for resolution for those who do not return!!! “We want warriors of conscience.”

Secretary Hegseth says he does not want to go down this path again. Perhaps then he could put right the courts martials and “other than honorable” discharges for refusal of anthrax vaccine or other military vaccines for religious or conscience reasons that preceded the COVID vaccine.

RFK, Jr. worked on this issue with Sec. Hegseth early in the administration.

I am forced to note that this is happening at the same time a hot war with Iran could begin at any moment and warm bodies are needed in themilitary, especially the smarter and more principled soldiers who had the gumption to refuse the vaccine.