Soldiers who refused COVID vaccine can return to the service and even get back pay and benefits.
Sec. Hegseth actually said the vaccine was experimental!
Not only is there a Trump E.O. on this issue, the War Department says it wants back those discharged for COVID vaccine refusal. And there will be a path for resolution for those who do not return!!! “We want warriors of conscience.”
Secretary Hegseth says he does not want to go down this path again. Perhaps then he could put right the courts martials and “other than honorable” discharges for refusal of anthrax vaccine or other military vaccines for religious or conscience reasons that preceded the COVID vaccine.
RFK, Jr. worked on this issue with Sec. Hegseth early in the administration.
I am forced to note that this is happening at the same time a hot war with Iran could begin at any moment and warm bodies are needed in themilitary, especially the smarter and more principled soldiers who had the gumption to refuse the vaccine.
back pay seems nice but being marched into a possible meat grinder in a war for israel reduces its value a lot
That’s a relief — especially considering there was never any need to take a toxic jab for a completely fictitious virus.