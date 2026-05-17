Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No One Knows's avatar
No One Knows
19m

back pay seems nice but being marched into a possible meat grinder in a war for israel reduces its value a lot

Reply
Share
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
24m

That’s a relief — especially considering there was never any need to take a toxic jab for a completely fictitious virus.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture