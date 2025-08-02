Some deep state worker/bot didn't like my having 50,000 subscribers and got to work unsubscribing people.
If you have been unsubscribed against your will, as happened to my friend below, please re-subscribe
I have been unsubscribed from other peoples’ substacks (but did not get the warning my friend received). I hadn’t realized this was a “thing”—a current method of censorship. Less likely to be deemed a crime; “it was just a clerical error, Your Honor.” Not sure why I thought these tricks would go away after Trump took office.
Sounds like you might want to get in touch with Substack staff, there might be a bug that someone has uncovered and is weaponizing.
You might be onto something here. When I started talking negatively about Trump, I began noticing my subscriber numbers dropping dramatically. 2,000 subs per week for the last month. It would make sense if this was a 'Maga newsletter' but it is non-partisan. From 60,000 subs last month to 50,000 this month. It makes me wonder what the CIA and other federal agencies are actually doing with AI. I have noticed a lot of information related to Trump and other high-value political and celebrity 'assets' become 'memory-holed' in the last couple of years. It is like they are trying to forcibly control the narrative online. Another oddity, I had a subscriber 2 years ago email me screen shots of a 'CIA Christian' forum that on the sign-up page, someone had forgotten to remove a line of HTML and it read, 'Christian honeypot forum template A43-232'. A honeypot is a method used to attract people looking for information so you can catalog them. Now my question is, why is the CIA interested in making fake Christian forum websites to catalog people?