Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
4h

"Some good news today ... Four Republican members voted with the Democrats to stop the war on Iran or get Congress’ permission for it." That's terrible news: how are those in the military-industrial complex ever going to feed their families?

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Potatodots's avatar
Potatodots
3h

Yes, please look closer the Save Our Bacon Act, there are big problems. Here's an excerpt from a substack about what it will do among other things:

• Overturn local laws: It will instantly erase animal-welfare and food-safety laws passed democratically by voters in states across the country.

• Bail out corporate giants: It protects massive, foreign-owned agricultural conglomerates that refuse to give up cruel crate confinement for pigs.

• Punish family farmers: It hurts the honest, independent American farmers who already spent millions to upgrade their facilities and follow the law.

Here is the url for the substack dissection: https://tinyurl.com/ckve3dzw

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