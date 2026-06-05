Before Tuesday, it was said that Trump’s picks were winning all their primaries. Republian members appeared to stay in line, in part as a result.

Then 2 days ago, Trump’s picks did NOT all win, and what happens? Four Republican members voted with the Democrats to stop the war on Iran or get Congress’ permission for it. This was about the dozenth time they voted on this issue. What will the Senate do? Can we finally wiggle out of this war?

*Addendum: The war powers measure previously advanced in the Senate on a 50-47 vote on May 19, 2026, but the Senate will need to vote on it again for it to actually pass this time around.

And the $1.8 Billion slush fund to pay out those who were injured during the Biden administration (while in principle a good idea to award damages to those harmed) would have been at the behest of Trump world, which is a horrible precedent to set. It seems to have failed, with our acting Attorney General Todd Blanche even saying so.

Meanwhile, Iran sent an ultimatum to the US, which it was claimed Trump attempted to comply with, yelling at Netanyahu to stop attacking Lebanon.

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/06/04/world/iran-war-trump-israel-lebanon#kuwait-releases-videos-showing-the-moment-a-drone-struck-its-airport

But then of course the US did not comply, and Israel kept up its attacks. Israel just killed its 7th UN peacekeeper in Lebanon.

After another US attack on it, Iran sent another barrage into US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain and into our Gulf partner states, it seems

The Pentagon claimed yesterday that all Iran’s missiles and drones had been shot down or failed. But then it backtracked. Kuwait’s airport terminal took a direct hit, with one death and 63 injuries. Then Iran claimed it was not aiming at the airport, which was hit due to a Patriot anti-missile or something.

Despite this mess, markets are hopeful about a ceasefire, as oil dropped by 2.5% to $93 per barrel today.

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The fight to get rid of the meat monopolies’ Save Our Bacon (SOB) Act, better known as “Save China’s Bacon Act” is gaining traction. As I said before, this is a winnable fight, despite its passage by the House in (yet another) a dirty deal. Farm Action has raised a war chest to fight it with advertisements, and lots of people are meeting with Senators’ offices to express how bad it is for small farmers—and for the livestock they raise. Not to mention the horrible Constitutional precedent it sets.

The NY Times’ Nicholas Kristof did an opinion piece against it, and the WaPo did one also. And today the Washington Examiner published a piece with a great headline:

Please please please consider calling your Senators’ offices and simply ask them to keep the “Save Our Bacon Act” out of the Farm Bill. Just that one thing. Enough calls will get us over the finish line on this one, and it will help tens of thousands of farmers and millions of animals. AND the meat will be better, too.