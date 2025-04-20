Ending Gain of Function Research Identifying humane, safe, reasonable solutions to bird flu Analyzing bird flu and other novel vaccines and preventing their use unless PROVEN safe and effective—a novel approach Ending the application of sewage sludge on land Getting a fair deal for small farmers and ranchers, starting with rule changes for on-farm, custom or state-inspected meat slaughtering and processing and getting rid of regulations that don’t improve safety but price out small producers Getting a fair deal for raw milk and raw milk products Improving pesticide regulation Improving medical freedoms for military service-members

We are happy that the draft of the Pandemic Treaty that was approved responded to our criticisms, and added a nod to the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), finally—the existing treaty to prevent biological warfare. The BWC treaty had been hidden from the public; the WHO did not want even the negotiators to know it existed, because proposals in earlier drafts of the Pandemic Treaty could be construed as transgressing principles of the older treaty.

We are thrilled that the Pandemic Treaty draft agreed to by the International Negotiating Body, which will come before the member states in late May for a 2/3 vote for approval, gives the WHO no powers whatsoever to demand any obedience by member states. It specifically says that WHO cannot order vaccinations, lockdowns, tests, treatments.

And the WHO has been seriously weakened financially, having to reduce its staffing and programs. Despite that, it continues its major monkeypox program of vaccinations in Africa. Revealing that the WHO as currently constituted is not capable of weighing the much more serious needs (HIV, Malaria and Tuberculosis) and responding appropriately based on actual need.

Its financial troubles should mean that WHO will not have the wherewithal to take on the very expensive effort to create more treaties while pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes. Unless a sugar daddy comes up with the funds, despite the WHO leadership’s inability to bring home the goods. Addendum: Bill Gates did give the WHO millions to hire the Boston Consulting Group (Mitt Romney’s former haunt) to help it create a plan to downsize. Which means Bill will have a finger in the plan as well.

I think we will be free of their machinations, as long as we continue to shine a bright light on what they are up to.

The number of WHO programme divisions would be reduced from 10 to just five and the number of directors in headquarters would shrink from nearly 80 to around 30 in an emergency reorganisation plan reviewed by the agency’s executive management group at a closed-door retreat on Saturday. The plan, to be presented to member states this week, also proposes to move some departments housed in Geneva to WHO’s Regional Offices, where costs are far less, or HQ outposts away from Geneva even if the operations remain associated with headquarters. Examples include a possible move of WHO’s entire polio operation to the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office in Cairo; the region is responsible for Afghanistan and Pakistan which are the only countries where transmissions of wild poliovirus still continues. Similarly, there are discussions about moving WHO’s Department of Traditional Medicine to India, a leader in the field, and so on. Other core functions or departments might be moved out of Geneva to satellite offices elsewhere in Europe, so that they can remain in proximity to headquarters, without the associated costs. Along with its regional office in Bonn, WHO already has offices or research centres in Lyon, Germany, Italy, and Denmark. Other venues could also be considered, sources told Health Policy Watch. But even these dramatic steps, informed observers say, will not be enough to generate the savings required to cover an expected $600 million budget deficit for 2025, along with a projected $1.9 billion gap for the upcoming budget biennium of 2026-2027 triggered by the United States’ withdrawal from the organisation in January. And given that the lion’s share of the WHO deficit is in its Geneva headquarters, it’s expected that staff there will likely have to be reduced by some 40% or more, from more than 2,600 people today to around 1,400-1,500 employees – some of whom may also be re-assigned to satellite offices….

They WHO wanted to play (with us) and now they must pay. This is just the beginning of the payback. Be patient.

I am taking another week’s vacation, this time with the grandchildren, so don’t expect to hear from me this week.

Cornelia Mrose did a wonderful interview with me on bird flu, vaccines, biowarfare, etc. that is coming up, in which I covered issues that I never get to otherwise. Please watch it, because I think it is an important one with relevance to the regulation of vaccines and GOF.

Once I am done with vacation I will be interviewing with Steve Robinson at the Maine Wire, James Howard Kunstler and Mikki Willis.

The judge has promised a decision on the appeal of my medical license suspension by the end of this month. So I am looking forward to an exciting end of April and early May. And today I actually had a moment and pruned my grape vines, a task I have shirked for several years. I am trying to learn balance.