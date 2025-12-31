Some readers questioned whether we are in fact experiencing a Superflu, or not, so here are the updated data for weeks 50 and 51 from CDC
Lots of doctor visits for respiratory illnesses, though not really out of line.
Do more people seek medical attention when they hear there is a very dangerous flu going around?
https://www.cdc.gov/fluview/surveillance/2025-week-51.html
According to these data from ILI Net, respiratory illnesses are increasing, but nothing crazy here.
This chart is usually very dark red most years, and it has gotten much redder since last week. My impression is that this represents state health departments reporting. ILI stands for “influenza-like illness” which includes colds, and does not represent lab-determined influenza.
Hospitalizations for lab-diagnosed flu are increasing, but roughly comparable to the past 3 years.
Pediatric deaths associated with flu are rising but remain less than they were at this point during the past three years.
There is no "super flu" for those of us who don't watch the corporate media, don't have alerts set up on our "smart" phones, don't listen to or watch any kind of ad based media, and keep a mindset of health. People never panicked over "the flu" prior to "covid". We just doctored ourselves and went on with life. If people fall for all of this crap again, we really do deserve what we get.
Is there any “acceptable” data, through CDC or otherwise to show the numbers of those who got flu or c19 shots and now diagnosed in these numbers of ill?