Share this postSovereignty Coalition Twitter Space tonight 8 pm easternmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSovereignty Coalition Twitter Space tonight 8 pm easternMeryl NassMay 17, 202418Share this postSovereignty Coalition Twitter Space tonight 8 pm easternmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4Share18Share this postSovereignty Coalition Twitter Space tonight 8 pm easternmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4SharePreviousNext
YES!!!
I cannot connect- there is no response at all! I have now tried for 20 minutes and it is totally unresponsive- not even the “read” opens. They are afraid of your knowledge and message. I am on Brave platform which I did not think was as censored. 🥺🥺🤯