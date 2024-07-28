***PRESS RELEASE***

July 28, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In recent days, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra took steps to reprise the official response to the COVID-19 pandemic by declaring that, pursuant to his authority under the so-called PREP Act, “there is a significant potential for a public health emergency arising from an Avian Flu pandemic. That declaration clears the way for the Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for Avian Flu vaccines with no liability for the manufacturers.

In anticipation that such EUAs will be forthcoming, the American Medical Association published on July 19 a Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code that will allow doctors to be reimbursed for administering Bird Flu vaccines. All other things being equal, it seems reasonable to expect that these measures will be followed once again by mandates for those “jabs” and possibly for masks, social distancing and lockdowns, as well.

That is especially the case if the World Health Organization’s Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, declares Avian Flu to be “a public health emergency of international concern.” That would enable him to bring to bear powers conferred on him by the recently adopted agreement amending the WHO’s International Health Regulations. He may also seize this pretext for hastily completing a sweeping new and even more problematic Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Treaty.

Globalists intent on using these public health-related accords to promote what they call “global governance” will surely justify similar surrenders of national sovereignty and individual freedoms in case of other emergencies to the UN Secretary General at the upcoming “Summit of the Future” in September.

All of these prospects will be the subject of informed scrutiny and, if possible, agreement on concerted joint action during the Sovereignty Coalition’s Second Sovereignty Summit to be held virtually on from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29th. Participants will include: U.S. Congressmen Ralph Norman and Bob Good; parliamentarians in the European Parliament and national legislatures, notably, UK Member of Parliament Nigel Farage; Italian Senator Claudio Borghi, Israeli Member of the Knesset Ariel Kallner and Romanian Deputy Sorin T Muncaciu; front-line medical doctors like Drs. Meryl Nass, Peter McCullough, David Bell and Kat Lindley; constitutional and other attorneys like Mat Staver, Stefano Gennarini and Reggie Littlejohn; and American and foreign public policy advocates like Kris Ullman, Andrea Nazarenko and Peter Mcilvenna.

Register here to watch the Summit and follow the work of the Sovereignty Coalition at SovereigntyCoalition.org and on Substack.

WHAT: Sovereignty Summit 2

WHEN: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. ET, Monday, July 29, 2024

WHO:

Co-Moderators:

Frank Gaffney and Reggie Littlejohn, Co-Founders of the Sovereignty Coalition



Summit Remarks by:

U.S. Congressmen Ralph Norman and Bob Good; UK Member of Parliament Nigel Farage; Italian Senator Claudio Borghi; Israeli Member of the Knesset Ariel Kallner; Romanian Deputy Sorin T. Muncaciu; Doctors Peter McCullough, David Bell and Kat Lindley; attorneys Mat Staver, Stefano Gennarini, and Reggie Littlejohn; Public Policy Advocates Kris Ullman, Andrea Nazarenko and Peter Mcilvenna; and others

HOW: Register to watch at https://sovereigntysummit.org/the-sovereignty-summit-2/

