Spartacus lays out the plan for global control, the networks, the organizations, and all the nodes in the domination network. Many of the central individuals are named.
Meryl Nass
Apr 24, 2025
ICENI Bulletins
Declaration of Sovereignty, Pt. I
Spartacus: [One-Who-Remembers], I invoke thee, Brother…
Recently, two courageous Dutch researchers, who have been trying to debunk the crimes and deceptions of our so-called government together with their bribed media for a number of years, discovered that we also have something like the USAID here in the Netherlands. And they also use a very misleading name, namely the Democracy and Media Foundation. They also discovered that this foundation collaborates with the corrupt duo Soros and son.
Amazing rundown of the terrorists and their tyranny.