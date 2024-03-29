Share this postState Legislators: We Need You Now!merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherState Legislators: We Need You Now!handout/poster in color and grayscaleMeryl NassMar 29, 202449Share this postState Legislators: We Need You Now!merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9Share49Share this postState Legislators: We Need You Now!merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9SharePreviousNext
State Legislators: We Need You Now!
good template to work from Meryl. thanks.
Amen, Miss Meryl. I have signed several petitions lately on these issues and am grateful for your time and effort to help us ALL work together to fight against this tyranny. God bless and keep you!
Sincerely- Heather