https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/03/13/health/david-weldon-cdc-statement.html
Weldon Statement1.56MB ∙ PDF file
https://x.com/EndTribalism/status/1900570223897419997
excerpts and a short video
I'm no expert but I understand Dr. Weldon has the goods on MMR vaccine and autism.
Watching Dr. Weldon's CDC nomination get torpedoed is exactly why vaccine rates are (rightfully) falling. Here's a physician who actually gives "hundreds of vaccines yearly" in his practice, yet gets blackballed for daring to ask questions about possible autism connections.
The irony is painful. The guy wasn't saying "vaccines are bad" - he was pursuing specific safety concerns that parents were bringing to him. Since when is scientific inquiry a disqualifying offense?
But pharma flexed its muscles, paid off senators capitulated, and now parents watching this drama unfold are supposed to... feel more confident? It would be laughable if it weren't so tragic.
If pharmaceutical companies can block someone from even investigating their products, how are hesitant parents supposed to trust the system? Maybe instead of labeling every question as "antivax," we should recognize that transparency builds trust. Shutting down inquiry only feeds the suspicion that there's something to hide.