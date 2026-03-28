Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Pamela Laine's avatar
Pamela Laine
10h

Meryl FYI (unrelated to this post): On X you're reposting a fake account of Catherine Austin Fitts.

This is the fake one (and there may be others): Catherine Austin Fitts @austin_fit76995

This is the only real one: The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts @solari_the

She can't get X to take it down and the account is starting to scam people.

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
12h

Keep us updated Thanks

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