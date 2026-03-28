To repeat myself, the Pandemic Treaty was nominally ‘approved’ last year—except it could not be fully approved without its centerpiece, its raison d’être (reason to exist)—the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) agreement. And this little PABS proposal, designed to collect and share as many dangerous microorganisms as possible, as widely as possible (a.k.a. bioweapons proliferation) remains interminably under discussion, even as the ‘final’ PABS meeting has just concluded.

Another bullet dodged, but there are so many bullets out there, as well as hypersonic missiles and other weapons of mass destruction and distraction, as the march toward a new world order continues apace.

Let’s see how the WHO framed the failure of today’s meeting:

https://www.who.int/news/item/28-03-2026-who-member-states-agree-to-extend-negotiations-on-key-annex-to-the-pandemic-agreement

And another snippet:

Yup, trust the plan. Share your pathogens for public good, solidarity and equity. There will be great benefits from the USE of pathogens with pandemic potential: for example, population reduction. Adding new weapons to the ruling class’ arsenal, to be used against the populace.

“Believe in the power of trust.” Because if the rulers can make us trust them, they win.