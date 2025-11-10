Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

SH
36m

Bill Gates-of-Hell is at it even worse now - it's not enough for him to try and kill off as many people as he can - he wants the soil of the entire world poisoned. Demon in human skin.

Bill Gates Launches $1.4 Billion Soil Bioengineering Initiative Under the Guise of 'Climate Adaptation' The Gates Foundation’s latest billion-dollar program aims to re-engineer the soil itself with "biofertilizers"—using long-debunked climate change as justification. In plain terms, this is industrial-scale synthetic biology applied to soil—replacing traditional compost and manure with lab-designed microbes that alter how plants take up nitrogen and phosphorus. Once these biofertilisers are patented and commercialised, the same small farmers Gates claims to be helping will depend on proprietary bio-inputs just to grow crops.

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/bill-gates-launches-14-billion-soil?

Sherry
15m

Canada's new PM loves this and he will bankrupt Canada to do this. Canadians are so dumb to fall for this.

I am Canadian and hate this.

