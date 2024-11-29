Northgroup is a new organization—really a network— that was initially composed of parliamentarians and medical professionals from 10 Northern European countries. Practically as soon as it formed, Australians signed on. Making it a NorthSouth group. Then Ireland. The US has joined and the network is expanding as I write.

Its purpose is to end the use of mRNA COVID vaccines. Isn’t it way past time?

Press Release:

Here is the letter: