STOP the mRNA SHOTS--NOW!
A new network has formed to push this plan forward: northgroup.info
Northgroup is a new organization—really a network— that was initially composed of parliamentarians and medical professionals from 10 Northern European countries. Practically as soon as it formed, Australians signed on. Making it a NorthSouth group. Then Ireland. The US has joined and the network is expanding as I write.
Its purpose is to end the use of mRNA COVID vaccines. Isn’t it way past time?
www.northgroup.info
Press Release:
Here is the letter:
If the demand does not include pulling the COVID-19 toxins out of the food supply, water supply, drug supply, and stopping the chemtrail spraying, the Stop the Jabs campaign is worthless! Stop the Jabs is a red herring. We need to stop the poisoning through all environmental vectors which includes ALL BIG PHARMA PRODUCTS, THE FOOD, THE WATER, AND THE AIR!
tess lawrie has a better idea: moratorium on all vaxxes. like, yesterday