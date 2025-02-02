Stop the rending of garments over the possibility that USAID will be shut down. It is a deep state/CIA slush fund that occasionally aides the poor
When it is not collecting biowarfare agents, spying on health freedom activists, giving Africans digital IDs or fomenting color revolutions
I have been chronicling some of evil deeds of USAID and its huge budget, approximately the same as the entire State Department budget.
From today’s NYT:
How can we not appreciate such advice and forward knowledge? Thanks a million.
Harfang67
USAID, the CIA front, along with EcoHealth Alliance and Bill Gates, got the FauXi-Baric DARPA uniNC forced gain of function bioweapon, SARS2, into Wuhan. With Batwoman and $3.7 million NIH tax $$$s. To splice to a bat corona virus to make it more transmissible.