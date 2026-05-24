Substack again stops me from cross-posting on a new vaccine injury database, reported by Steve Kirsch, which aids you in learning what really happens after a COVID shot
You know that if the PTB are blocking it, this is something you should read. Website designed by Marjorie Roswell.
This is what I got when I attempted to cross post it. First, the circle of doom.
Next the “not recommended”—with no option to crosspost anyway.
Thank you for more sunlight, Dr. Meryl.
Only grifters, suckers and bots believe that the Convid shots have any redeeming value.
They'll ride that roller coaster straight to permanent injury and death. RIP
I was able to restack and I shared