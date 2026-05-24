Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
5h

Thank you for more sunlight, Dr. Meryl.

Only grifters, suckers and bots believe that the Convid shots have any redeeming value.

They'll ride that roller coaster straight to permanent injury and death. RIP

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
5h

I was able to restack and I shared

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