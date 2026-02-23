“This post could not be recommended”. Despite it offering to “cross-post undefined”—whatever that means—it would not cross post. Wondering what excuse Substack will offer for this?

The Empathetic, Spiritual HHS Secretary the Media Doesn’t Want You to Know

In a Candid Interview with Armstrong Williams, Kennedy Reveals That Helping Children Is His Greatest Ambition

The MAHA Report

Feb 23, 2026

During an intimate, wide-ranging, nearly one-hour interview with Armstrong Williams, on his eponymous podcast show, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks candidly about faith, addiction, corporate capture, rural health, and why ending the chronic disease epidemic has become his life’s calling.

The interview will be broadcast on February 23 at 7pm Eastern on all Sinclair Broadcast Group’s digital platforms, and on February 24 at 8pm on YouTube.com/RealArmstrongWilliams.

Williams begins by asking about Kennedy’s faith. Touching on his addiction and 43 years in recovery, Secretary Kennedy says he’s arrived at a peaceful place where he knows he’s following God’s will. “Saint Francis of Assisi said we should try to turn our lives into prayer – so, every day, to stay in conscious contact with God,” Kennedy says. “I try to do that in my life. I try to do the next right thing. I always ask myself, ‘Am I where I am supposed to be right now? Are my decisions aligned with what providence wants me to do?’ And when I do that, the rest of my life becomes almost effortless. It’s like I can put down the oars and hoist the sails, and I feel like I am being propelled from behind.”

Kennedy adds that his addiction, and other hardships, are actually a “gift” – an opportunity to learn. “I was at a gym in Nashville about a week ago, and a guy came up to me while I was working out and he was screaming at me, and he was saying things that were very ugly, and cursing a lot.”

After discussing it with his security detail, who asked whether they should advise management to eject the man, Kennedy recalls saying ‘no.’ “I said, ‘That guy is a gift to me. Because whoever talks to you, whether it’s a big conversation, it’s God talking to you.’ And I have to say, ‘What does God want me to learn from this interaction … I have to understand that that man has something to say. He’s angry at me for something and every one of those interactions is an opportunity for me [for] self-examination.’”

Trump and Kennedy

Williams, an interviewer with a patient ear, delicately asks Kennedy about his relationship with President Trump. “Does he ever consult with you when he’s changing – considering he’s changed the name on the Kennedy Center, where he places his name besides that of your uncle, or do you just stay out of it?” To which Kennedy responds, “He didn’t consult me on that decision.”

Asked what advice he would have given to the president had he consulted him, Kennedy politely deflects. “You know what? I wouldn’t have advised him on that,” Kennedy says. “To me, I have bigger fish to fry. If I save one kid, it is more important than the name of any building.”

Continues Kennedy, “And, you know, I understand his rationality — he’s putting a huge investment into that building and making it better. It was dilapidated and it was the people who created the Kennedy Center after my uncle’s death as a reflection of his desire to make America the font and the centerpiece for global culture to project American culture around the world and make us a cultural center. The people who did that were trying to build something that would achieve that vision. And I think President Trump has that same vision.”

Kennedy and Addiction

Williams also asks Kennedy about his struggle with addiction. “Do you believe if you did not have these moral or spiritual anchors, you would be dead now?”

Kennedy answers in the affirmative. “I would definitely be dead now. And particularly with, you know, addiction today is much more dangerous than it was when I was an active addict because of all the fentanyl and the ease in which you can use the Internet to get drugs delivered from China or wherever.”

On Happiness

After detailing some of Kennedy’s wins at HHS, Williams asks the Secretary to define ‘happiness’ for him. His response: it’s “peace of mind” and “being [sic] at ease with my own conscience.” Kennedy elaborates, saying happiness comes through a “posture of gratitude.”

Continues the Secretary: “Gratitude ultimately is a choice … We can change our attitude on a dime if we just say, ‘okay, instead of being fearful, instead of being anxious, instead of being worried, I’m going to be grateful.’ And it’s a much better use of your time.”

Finally, Kennedy tells Williams, “Worrying is like praying for bad things to happen. It’s a negative vibration and it pulls bad things to you. Whereas if you’re grateful, it’s the law of attraction.”