Meryl's CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Honeybee
8h

Unfortunately, you're correct, Meryl. I subscribe to "Reclaim the Net." Today, they ran an article comparing the various legislation introduced in the House and Senate to silence the internet with age or identity verification. Many State Attorney Generals are urging them to do so.

We may not have long. As with many of those who used to post here from UK and Australia and now don't, people will drop out rather than participate under forced biometric identification or compelled Real ID "identity."

KWTF
8h

it's been obvious to me for more than a year (at least) that substack is not what it claims to be. same with twitter. same with america, for that matter. we need to stop pretending otherwise.

