Big Business Has Pam Bondi Fire Trump's Antitrust Chief
Today, Attorney General Pam Bondi fired antitrust chief Gail Slater, who was considered a hawkish enforcer skeptical of big tech. Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, had come to dislike and distrust Slater, for a variety of reasons. She had ruffled feathers of corporate allies, been slow to achieve much, and had played her internal politics poorly…
9 hours ago · 64 likes · 1 comment · Matt Stoller
Unfortunately, you're correct, Meryl. I subscribe to "Reclaim the Net." Today, they ran an article comparing the various legislation introduced in the House and Senate to silence the internet with age or identity verification. Many State Attorney Generals are urging them to do so.
We may not have long. As with many of those who used to post here from UK and Australia and now don't, people will drop out rather than participate under forced biometric identification or compelled Real ID "identity."
it's been obvious to me for more than a year (at least) that substack is not what it claims to be. same with twitter. same with america, for that matter. we need to stop pretending otherwise.