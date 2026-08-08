Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Never Bend The Knee's avatar
Never Bend The Knee
4h

I believe that the Private Equity firms have ruined the original quality of many businesses - such as restaurant chains - their food quality, portion sizes etc; being ust one example.

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The Cherry On Top's avatar
The Cherry On Top
4h

Goodness! Don’t even get me started on the enshittification of just about everything. I purposely look for old stuff because it’s so much better. I’ve not bought a quality item in probably 2 decades. The few things I have from my grandma are still perfect. It boggles the mind how much crap we put up with. Come to think of it it’s been a long time since I saw a QC sticker?

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