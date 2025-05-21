Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
6h

OMG...the Democrats attacked and MUTED another politician for having a different (but respectful) point of view than theirs. THIS sounds too much like what happened to you, Meryl, and the Maine Medical Board. Whatever happened to respectful disagreement, without punishment?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
6h

WOW. For the MAJORITY of the legislature to be this wacked-out, this makes me wonder--even more than I was already wondering--who exactly gets to write the software that "counts" the votes in Maine....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture