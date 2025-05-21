Supreme Court restores Maine Republican Rep Laurel Libby's right to vote and speak in the Maine Legislature
Crazy Dems removed her right to function as a legislator for posting a photo of a transgender athlete competing as a losing boy (last year) and a winning girl (this year) in 2 track and field meets.
All the mainstream (Democrat) media used the same unflattering photo of Rep Libby, below. The propaganda machine uses every device to denigrate Republicans it possibly can.
Above is the real Laurel Libby, but note how she was portrayed elsewhere.
Reporting from Washington
May 20, 2025
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Maine legislators to temporarily restore the voting power of a state lawmaker after she had been censured for a social media post that criticized transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ sports.
The order was unsigned and did not provide the court’s reasoning, as is typical in such emergency applications. No vote count was listed, but Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted she would have denied the application, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote a dissent.
The court order provided no further explanation on next steps, but the legislator, State Representative Laurel Libby, had asked in her application to immediately be allowed to participate in the current legislative session, which ends in June.
Lawmakers had censured Ms. Libby, a Republican from Auburn, in February after she wrote a Facebook post criticizing the participation of a transgender athlete who had won a high school pole-vaulting competition. Ms. Libby included the name and photos of the student in the post, which went viral…
OMG...the Democrats attacked and MUTED another politician for having a different (but respectful) point of view than theirs. THIS sounds too much like what happened to you, Meryl, and the Maine Medical Board. Whatever happened to respectful disagreement, without punishment?
WOW. For the MAJORITY of the legislature to be this wacked-out, this makes me wonder--even more than I was already wondering--who exactly gets to write the software that "counts" the votes in Maine....