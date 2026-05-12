Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
6h

Testing Hantavirus with the PCR?? Is anyone supposed to believe "results" from that?!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
6h

What about just promoting how to achieve and maintain a healthy immune system which is the number one defense against all pathogens!

The medicine money boys just wanna keep promoting fear to keep pushing injections .

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