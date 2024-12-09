https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/12/08/israel-seizes-land-on-syrian-border-and-bombs-damascus/

https://www.nytimes.com/video/us/100000009866432/biden-syria-assad.html

Never let it be said that the US misses a bombing opportunity. Or 75.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/9/us-announces-air-strikes-on-isil-targets-in-syria-sfter-al-assadss-fall