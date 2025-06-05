Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DeborahLynnPalmer's avatar
DeborahLynnPalmer
2d

In my humble opinion, the people with HIV NEED TO FOLLOW a Chlorine Dioxide protocol, since it has potential to treat HIV effectively. In my humble opinion, It can help a lot of lot of people with diseases. The pharmaceutical companies are making too much profit on drug treatments and do not want people to know this. There are people in jail today for spreading this message. Trump needs to set them free. And jail the ones who determined those people needed to be jailed for spreading natural treatment information.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Denise's avatar
Denise
2d

They can get their dirty money from Bill Gates. Leave our tax dollars out of it! That’s what I think about that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture