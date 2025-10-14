https://x.com/DrTedros/status/1974413892743832030

I transcribed his remarks below:

“The evidence of @TheLancet EAT 2.0 Commission is clear: our food systems are inequitable, failing people and harming our planet.

The report makes a clarion call for food system transformation that is inclusive and just.

And it shows that we have solutions to ensure healthy, safe and sustainable diets for everyone, everywhere.

Transforming food systems means taking an holistic approach that recognizes the links between food, health, agriculture, climate and trade. WHO is working with countries to transform food environments, reduce harmful marketing to children, and tackle the growing burden of ultra-processed foods. The consumption of these products is contributing to obesity, noncommunicable diseases and undermining healthy diets worldwide.

WHO is also developing an operational definition of ultra-processed foods and guidelines on their consumption along with new guidance on the consumption of animal-sourced foods. We are here to support you with evidence, guidance and partnership to make healthy and sustainable food systems a reality for all.”