Tedros is back at it: telling us how we need to destroy our food system in order to save it. The globalists really are after our food, make no mistake!
Piggybacking on MAHA too. And it looks like Tedros has been to charm school and maybe been airbrushed besides.
https://x.com/DrTedros/status/1974413892743832030
I transcribed his remarks below:
“The evidence of @TheLancet EAT 2.0 Commission is clear: our food systems are inequitable, failing people and harming our planet.
The report makes a clarion call for food system transformation that is inclusive and just.
And it shows that we have solutions to ensure healthy, safe and sustainable diets for everyone, everywhere.
Transforming food systems means taking an holistic approach that recognizes the links between food, health, agriculture, climate and trade. WHO is working with countries to transform food environments, reduce harmful marketing to children, and tackle the growing burden of ultra-processed foods. The consumption of these products is contributing to obesity, noncommunicable diseases and undermining healthy diets worldwide.
WHO is also developing an operational definition of ultra-processed foods and guidelines on their consumption along with new guidance on the consumption of animal-sourced foods. We are here to support you with evidence, guidance and partnership to make healthy and sustainable food systems a reality for all.”
I don't think they are AFTER our food - they just want to deny us access to our food.
So, after ALL of these decades, W.H.O. is now using some of the right "buzz words," but that doesn't grant them to provide any leadership in an area for which they have dragged down progress and health.