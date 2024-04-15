The resolution below is the one I favor and looks like the Louisiana bill, denying jurisdiction to 3 international organizations including the WHO.

The resolution below is problematic because it simply asks the President of the USA for relief, failing to assert state soveignty over health and failing to announce a refusal to go along with the WHO agenda.

There is another problem with it. It repeatedly refers to a document title that does not exist: the Pandemic Prevention Preparedness and Response Accord, and also calls it the PPPRA. The 2 WHO documents that are being negotiated and transfer authority for health to the WHO are currently titled the Pandemic Agreement and the International Health Regulations Amendments. Neither ever had the PPPRA name. To which document does this resolution refer? Either? Both? Apparently neither. Why would a name be specifically included when it refers to no actual accord and all it does is add confusion? I think this resolution language requires significant work.