Thank you daylight savings time! The webinar tonight is at 7 pm EDT, not 6 pm. Sorry.
Meryl Nass
Apr 13, 2024
Date & Time13 avr. 2024 07:00 PM EST
DescriptionOpposing the W.H.O.'s Power Grab and Other Threats to Human Rights and Democracy.
This event is brought to you by DoorToFreedom and co-hosted by the World Council for Health Asia Oceania and Voices for Freedom New Zealand.
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8217122555248/WN_tUCQ3mkLQ3aiSxRP-3PqJw#/registration
https://open.substack.com/pub/lionessofjudah/p/dr-michael-nehls-mrna-shots-were?r=15krdv&utm_medium=ios
Brave , honest geneticist speaks out about the MRNA shot, and the conspirators behind it.
When they (wiki) accuses this man of being conspiratorial and they diminish his credentials with language designed to reduce his expertise on the GENETIC Modification program going on - we all need to pay attention and be on guard.