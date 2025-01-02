Every so often I like to share my substack statistics. There are so many thousands of substack authors now, so I am especially grateful that my readership continues to grow.

There are an additional 19,000 followers.

My posts are opened by about 33% of subscribers, and each post is seen by 25-30,000 viewers. Really good ones occasionally get 70-100,000 views because they are being shared.

Paid subscribers (1,575) have gone down by 80 from the peak last summer, which is okay.

Since Door to Freedom is working on strategy as we evaluate how the Trump administration will move forward on Globalism; Gain of Function research/ biowarfare/pandemics; vaccines; and US agriculture, we cut down on our contractors. We don’t know where we will focus our efforts, yet. Once our program is finalized, I will let you know our plans. At that point, we would greatly appreciate donations here, as there is much to do and we will be hiring contractors again to help carry it out. Door to Freedom is a 501c3 and your donations are tax deductible. You can also sign up for Door’s (free) newsletter here.

We will soon need help from our grass roots to contact their lawmakers about good and bad policies that are being proposed. I believe the upswell of constituents voicing their opinions about the WHO made a huge difference in getting our lawmakers to understand the WHO issue and then to join us—in all the R states, and even worldwide, it made a difference.

One Health, biosurveillance and other nasty parts of the pandemic treaty are now being surreptitiously adopted at the national level in WEF-ruled nations around the world. We will work on that too. We will need to create another coalition for this effort, and your help directing your other likeminded organizations to work with us will be crucial. Hopefully, the growing trend of populism will also bode support for decentralization and honesty in politics. I think we can ride this wave.

I wish everyone the very best for the year ahead. There will no doubt be big ups and downs. Just remember to stay cool and surf the waves. Don’t let the waves control you. There is much to be optimistic about. Maintaining an attitude of appreciation will do wonders for us all. Appreciate that you are here for a time such as this. XXX.