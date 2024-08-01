The 2nd Sovereignty Summit is up with an impressive international group of 18 speakers on the WHO, UN, Bird Flu, Biosecurity
“SECOND SOVEREIGNTY SUMMIT”
TO SHOWCASE FOUR CHALLENGES TO OUR
SOVEREIGNTY AND FREEDOM
Strategizing to Counter
“Global Governance” Gambits
9 a.m. ET, Monday, July 29, 2024
Proponents of national sovereignty confront four imminent challenges of surpassing importance. Any one of these could greatly advance the efforts of globalists to institute international arrangements that advance collective totalitarianism and crush freedom.
These four challenges are:
National actions on what amounts to a treaty amending the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations (IHRs)
WHO Pandemic Treaty
UN “Summit for the Future”
An Avian Flu pandemic
MODERATOR:
FRANK GAFFNEY, Co-founder of the Sovereignty Coalition and Executive Chairman of the Center for Security Policy thanks and welcomes contributors and audience
SPEAKERS:
PETER A. MCCULLOUGH, MD, MPH, a frontline internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist, punished for his truth-telling about the last pandemic; co-author, “The Courage to Face Covid-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex”
Proposed Topic: “The Globalist’s Assault on Public Health and Sovereignty”
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE BOB GOOD (R-5-VA), Chairman, House Freedom Caucus; Serves on the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee
Proposed Topic: “Why Sovereignty Matters, It Must Not Be Compromised”
MERYL NASS, MD, A medical doctor and founder, Door to Freedom, with expertise on anthrax and other aspects of biological warfare
Proposed Topic: “Avian Flu: COVID-19 2.0 Plandemic?”
NIGEL FARAGE, Member of the U.K. Parliament for Clacton and Leader of Reform U.K. Party
Proposed Topic: “Defending Sovereignty: What’s at Stake?”
REGGIE LITTLEJOHN, ESQ., Co-founder of the Sovereignty Coalition; Founder of Anti-Globalist International; and Co-Chair of the Stop Vaccine Passports Task Force; President of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers
Proposed Topic: “The IHR Treaty: A Dangerous ‘Bait-and-Switch’”
PHILIPP KRUSE, LL.M., Partner, Kruse Law headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland; Leading critic of the WHO
Proposed Topic: “The IHR Amendments Violate the WHO’s Own Constitution, Among Others’”
SENATOR CLAUDIO BORGHI, an Italian businessman; entered the Senate in October 2022; former Member of the Chamber of Deputies from 2013-2022
Proposed Topic: “The Italian People Want Sovereignty and Freedom, Not ‘Global Governance’”
RALPH NORMAN (R-SC-5th), an American real estate developer and politician who has served as the U.S. representative for South Carolina’s 5th congressional district since 2017; House Committees: Financial Services, Rules, and Budget
Proposed Topic: “We Insist on Limited, Constitutional and Representative Government – Not ‘Global Governance’”
HONORABLE SORIN T. MANCACIU, Romanian politician, member of the Chamber of Deputies, Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, European Conservatives Group and Democratic Alliance
Proposed Topic: Reject the UN’s Totalitarian “Pact for the Future”
DAVID BELL, M.D., Former medical officer and scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO); Senior Scholar at Brownstone Institute; public health physician and biotech consultant in global health
Proposed Topic: “The WHO Must Not Be the Arbiter of Global Health: Defeat the IHR and Pandemic Treaties”
STEFANO GENNARINI, JD, Vice President for Legal Studies at the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-Fam); C-Fam representative at UN Headquarters in NYC
Proposed Topic: “The UN ‘Summit of the Future’: Don’t Give the Secretary General Dictatorial Powers”
PETER MCILVENNA, Chief of Staff to U.K. House of Lords Member Lord Malcolm Pearson of Rannoch; Co-founder; host of Heart of Oak
Proposed Topic: “The Next Globalist Shoe to Drop: the UN ‘Summit of the Future’”
KAT LINDLEY, D.O., Primary Care Physician; Co-founder, Global Health Project; contributor to the Global Covid Summit; President of the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association; Member of the American Academy of Physicians and Surgeons
Proposed Topic: “The Truth about the Avian Bird Flu”
Dr. JESSICA ROSE, PhD, MSc, BSc., BSc. in Applied Mathematics, an MSc. in Immunology, a PhD in Computational Biology and a two Post Docs in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
ANDREA NAZARENKO, a community and quantitative psychologists whose work focuses on bridging the gap between research and practice, and engaging in system-level, societal change. She is a leading expert in implementation science and co-founder of The Inspired Network, a coordinated action network for healthcare system improvement
Proposed Topic: “Global Power Grabs and The Psychology of Fear”
MAT STAVER, B.A., M.A., J.D., Chairman, Senior Pastor, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel; Chairman of Liberty Counsel Action, Faith and Liberty, Freedom Federation, and Salt & Light Council
Proposed Topic: “The IHR Amendments Agreement is a Treaty and a Threat to Our Constitution”
ARIEL KELLNER, Member of Israel’s Knesset
Proposed Topic: “Israel’s Hard Experience with ‘Global Governance’: Why the World Doesn’t Need More of It”
KRIS ULLMAN, ESQ., National President, Eagle Forum; Member, Sovereignty Coalition
Proposed Topic: “Mobilizing the Masses to Counter Globalism and Solidify Sovereignty”
