The 3d OMNIWAR Symposium streamed Oct 4 and can be seen now on YouTubeHow technocracy is being used to take over the world.
Escape Key, Mark of the Beast
The six rails frequently discussed on this substack represent the operational implementation of three foundational frameworks originally developed to understand and manipulate complex systems: General Systems Theory, Input-Output Analysis, and Cybernetics.
We’ve discussed the six rails several times. Here’s a quick recap in simple terms:
Accreditation determines who’s authorised to verify compliance, and they in turn decide who meets the standards to participate.
Finance controls money flows based on how well you perform against predetermined targets.
Digital Identity binds every actor — whether person, company, or public authority — to verifiable credentials that carry their compliance history.
Audit & Assurance checks whether you’re complying both before and after transactions occour.
Data captures comprehensive records of every transaction and operation.
Procurement uses government buying power to cascade these requirements through entire supply chains.
Together, these six create a system enabling conditional participation at every point in the economy. https://escapekey.substack.com/p/mark-of-the-beast
Thanks, Meryl. This Symposium hits it out of the park one more time.