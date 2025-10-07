Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
5h

​ Escape Key,​ Mark of the Beast

​ The six rails frequently discussed on this substack represent the operational implementation of three foundational frameworks originally developed to understand and manipulate complex systems: General Systems Theory, Input-Output Analysis, and Cybernetics.​

​ We’ve discussed the six rails several times. Here’s a quick recap in simple terms:

Accreditation determines who’s authorised to verify compliance, and they in turn decide who meets the standards to participate.

​ Finance controls money flows based on how well you perform against predetermined targets.

Digital Identity binds every actor — whether person, company, or public authority — to verifiable credentials that carry their compliance history.

​ Audit & Assurance checks whether you’re complying both before and after transactions occour.

Data captures comprehensive records of every transaction and operation.

​ Procurement uses government buying power to cascade these requirements through entire supply chains.

Together, these six create a system enabling conditional participation at every point in the economy.​ https://escapekey.substack.com/p/mark-of-the-beast

Bonnie Potter
4h

Thanks, Meryl. This Symposium hits it out of the park one more time.

