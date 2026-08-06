Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Deb's avatar
Deb
1dEdited

Thanks for the news. Sigh. Horrifying the thing about pesticides.

Is there a place one can see who voted which way?

I'm considering contacting those who voted against the amendment and congratulating them for causing cancer and other disabilities to their families and ours.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
21h

How ignorant can those Congressmen be supporting the very toxic pesticide industry. Congressmen are getting pesticides in their food, too. I had a sign in my office for years: PESTICIDES ARE POISON. We don't eat out any more, because we are aware how contaminated the food is today. It would be nice, if there were restaurants in ourarea that served organic food.

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