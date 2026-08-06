This is where the Ag committee markup is happening:

https://www.agriculture.senate.gov/

Senator Cory Booker introduced his amendment to overturn the Supreme Court’s Durnell decision, which stopped state lawsuits against glyphosate and other pesticides, essentially restricting “the science” that can be considered to the EPA label—which is based on a review article written by Monsanto/Bayer in the 1980s that had fake authors listed.

I was struck by how quietly the Senators said their yeas and nays during the roll call for only this vote. Like their colleagues in the House, they were worried about supporting Bayer—but it seemed that they voted by party (as best I could ascertain) and killed the amendment, letting the pesticide liability shield stand.

Sen Thune introduced a beef labelling amendment that would require foreign beef to be labeled as to country of origin. It looks like this had mostly bipartisan support and has passed—meaning it will be part of the Senate farm bill. This is a nice win for farmers.

The Save Our Bacon Act has not been added as an amendment—so it looks like that will be out of the final farm bill. YES!

The committee is out on a recess, probably counting the votes and horse trading, as it is very dicey whether the overall farm bill will pass the committee, with about 11 in each party voting.

No PRIME Act was added as an amendment.

ADDENDUM: I was wrong. There was a final vote before the recess—which is until mid September, and the bill as marked up today failed. The R’s did not give the D’s enough. The D’s voted together and demanded more SNAP money, which they did not get. So there will need to be another markup if a farm bill is to pass this year.