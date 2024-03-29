Katherine Watt told us last year what happened, but I wasn’t paying attention. Now she reminds us of her October 17 and 18, 2023 posts. Please read them. She notes, “It would be good if some state AGs filed a new complaint, challenging the first two definitions of a “public health emergency” as promulgated by HHS by regulatory notice on Jan. 19, 2017, in addition to the latter three definitions the states have already challenged during this first litigation.”

On a July 2022 petition filed by state AGs, asking HHS to give up three of the five predicates HHS uses to consolidate executive power on public health emergency pretexts.

Notes

After the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) refused the states’ petition in October 2022, Texas and Oklahoma filed a federal case in January 2023.

The federal judge dismissed the case by order dated Aug. 18, 2023, and the Texas and Oklahoma AGs chose not to appeal the decision to the circuit court of appeals.

PDF links to the case documents below.