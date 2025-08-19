“AAP should also be candid with doctors and hospitals that recommendations that diverge from the CDC’s official list are not shielded from liability under the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act.”

That means that CDC will review the childhood schedule and Se. Kennedy anticipates vaccines will be removed, which will remove their liability shields and also interfere with whether government programs and commercial insurers will pay for the vaccines.

Let’s see why these companies are so keen to keep the vaccine schedule at least as bulky as it now is. Here is a price list from the CDC. The first column of cost is the price the government pays, updated to Aug 1, 2025. The second cost column is what the private sector pays—and this is for each dose. Virtually every vaccine requires more than one dose. Note that parents will need to pay at least as much as the retail price for any vaccines that insurance stops covering, if they are removed from the childhood schedule.

This is why I have said for years that children are serving as a delivery system to transfer taxpayer funds to big pharmaceutical companies, via your child or grandchild’s arm. Can we call it money being laundered through children? And surely this is the reason the vaccine schedule keeps growing. Below are some of the pricier shots.