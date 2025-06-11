Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Dave Scrimshaw
3h

Less than 15% of US doctors, huh? Just like in Russian history - the mensheviks (minority of the RSDLP) and bolsheviks (who had a majority on the central committee). The Mensheviks, ‘Those of the Minority,’ were actually the overall larger faction. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Dr Pat Griffin
3h

I knew the medical profession was in trouble when hospital groups started buying out independent medical practices. When the doctors couldn't make their own HC decisions but had to answer to the CEO's of who owned their practices, maximizing profit usurped the Hippocratic Oath and patients were the losers.

