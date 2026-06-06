Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Tamenund's avatar
Tamenund
6m

I suspect DJT wants out of this war, and that prospect has the Israeli government up in arms.

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CStone's avatar
CStone
16m

And the U.S. spies on Israel.

So. What?

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