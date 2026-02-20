The Atlantic fabricated an article about the author's baby dying from measles.
This is disgusting fear porn, revealing such a lack of journalistic ethics
Problem is, no baby has died from measles in the United States in the 21st Century. I can tell you about every measles death: a teen who had received a bone marrow replacement and an old man who was exposed in Israel, both in 2003; an immunocompromised woman who mysteriously died in her 50s and based on autopsy findings was said to have died of measles in 2015; 2 Mennonite children claimed to have died of measles but that is disputed, as each seemed to be a victim of medical neglect, 2025; and an adult who died at home undiagnosed in New Mexico and again, post-mortem, was said to have died from measles, 2025.
Six people. No babies. I have checked on this several times over the past 25 years.
Gemini AI claimed there was one measles death each in 2000 and 2002, about which it had no additional data. But I looked up CDC’s reports for those years, and there were no measles deaths in the US in either year.
The author of The Atlantic’s story, Elizabeth Bruenig, was born in 1990. She appears to have had a successful career writing for many different outlets. But she fooled a lot of people with this fictional story.
We live in a culture where fabrication is acceptable as long as it is for a ‘good cause.’ If we don’t get back to basic standards of honesty in journalism and life, we are a doomed people….
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/atlantic-busted-fabricating-dead-kid-measles-story
Generating fear narratives keep the vaccine industry alive, vibrant and profitable!
THE TELEGRAPH
They calculated that a woman in her 20s was at greater risk of dying in a rare super volcano – which occurs once every 17,000 years – than becoming a Covid fatality.
Not only in Germany, but also in countless other European countries - including England - infection numbers had already fallen BEFORE the introduction of draconian lockdowns:
"Prof. Simon Wood from the School of Mathematics in Edinburgh said this calls into question claims that an earlier lockdown could have saved thousands of lives. (...) Looking at the numbers, full lockdowns were largely unnecessary to reverse the waves of infection." (...)
The study published in the Journal of the Royal Statistical Society Series A also criticized the government for having 'deliberately distorted' the Covid risk for healthy young people. (...)
Prof. Wood: "The general message is that the Covid risk was greatly exaggerated and the risks of the countermeasures underestimated."
Prof. John Ioannidis from Stanford University said the study highlights a "misleading pandemic narrative" that is 'impossible to defend.' "The way science was instrumentalized during the Covid-19 pandemic by advocacy, activism, and conflicts of interest will require many years of careful investigation."
The Telegraph has asked Imperial College for a statement...
Covid rates were already falling before lockdown, study finds
Figures raise questions over the necessity of such harsh restrictions across England and Europe
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/02/12/covid-rates-falling-before-lockdown-challenges-lives-lost/
Archived 👇
https://archive.is/dVSd0
THE STUDY
Some statistical aspects of the Covid-19 response
https://academic.oup.com/jrsssa/article/189/1/1/8180652#548721692