Problem is, no baby has died from measles in the United States in the 21st Century. I can tell you about every measles death: a teen who had received a bone marrow replacement and an old man who was exposed in Israel, both in 2003; an immunocompromised woman who mysteriously died in her 50s and based on autopsy findings was said to have died of measles in 2015; 2 Mennonite children claimed to have died of measles but that is disputed, as each seemed to be a victim of medical neglect, 2025; and an adult who died at home undiagnosed in New Mexico and again, post-mortem, was said to have died from measles, 2025.

Six people. No babies. I have checked on this several times over the past 25 years.

Gemini AI claimed there was one measles death each in 2000 and 2002, about which it had no additional data. But I looked up CDC’s reports for those years, and there were no measles deaths in the US in either year.

The author of The Atlantic’s story, Elizabeth Bruenig, was born in 1990. She appears to have had a successful career writing for many different outlets. But she fooled a lot of people with this fictional story.

We live in a culture where fabrication is acceptable as long as it is for a ‘good cause.’ If we don’t get back to basic standards of honesty in journalism and life, we are a doomed people….

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/atlantic-busted-fabricating-dead-kid-measles-story