https://time.com/collection/time100-health/

Among the TITANS:

Vivek Murthy—the Surgeon General

Peter Marks—FDA’s head of vaccines and other biologics

Jeremy Farrar—WHO Chief Scientist

Emmanuel Macron—France’s hated Presiden

Mandy Cohen—CDC Director

Albert Bourla—CEO, Pfizer

Among the Pioneers:

Barney Graham—was head of NIH/NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center

Adrian Hill—a principal developer of Astra-Zeneca’s COVID DNA vaccines that caused brain clots

Katalin Kariko—mRNA developer

Drew Weissman—mRNA developer

Among the Leaders:

John Fetterman—Pennsylvania’s severely disabled, post-stroke Senator, or one of his doubles

Among the Catalysts:

Peter Hotez—short biowarfare and vaccine scientist who gaslights vaccine safety advocates