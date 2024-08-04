The barely hanging on TIME magazine has published a list of the most influential people in health. Check out the list. Understand why no one reads this rag anymore.
https://time.com/collection/time100-health/
Among the TITANS:
Vivek Murthy—the Surgeon General
Peter Marks—FDA’s head of vaccines and other biologics
Jeremy Farrar—WHO Chief Scientist
Emmanuel Macron—France’s hated Presiden
Mandy Cohen—CDC Director
Albert Bourla—CEO, Pfizer
Among the Pioneers:
Barney Graham—was head of NIH/NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center
Adrian Hill—a principal developer of Astra-Zeneca’s COVID DNA vaccines that caused brain clots
Katalin Kariko—mRNA developer
Drew Weissman—mRNA developer
Among the Leaders:
John Fetterman—Pennsylvania’s severely disabled, post-stroke Senator, or one of his doubles
Among the Catalysts:
Peter Hotez—short biowarfare and vaccine scientist who gaslights vaccine safety advocates
This leans to the side of pure satire.
Their mutual admiration society is sick and completely out of touch with Americans. No, I would not have chosen one of them, especially not Hotez.