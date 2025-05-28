Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kim's avatar
kim
7h

I am always .....always, so very grateful to you for All that you do in being so vigilante, proactive and courageous in fighting the good fight for All of Us....... you are truly one of the unsung heroines xoxo . While I only follow, donate, share and try to stay aware...... you do all the work. Blessings and much Gratitude....... this is the truly important work for without health, a meaningful life can not exist xoxoxo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
7h

“Trump has publicly aligned himself with pesticide-seed companies to promote the cultivation of GMO crops.”

13 Jun 2019

Center for Food Safety | Press Releases | | CFS Statement: Trump Signs Executive Order to Further Gut Federal GMO Oversight

https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/press-releases/5624/cfs-statement-trump-signs-executive-order-to-further-gut-federal-gmo-oversight

11 Jun 2019

Trump orders simpler path for genetically engineered food

https://apnews.com/article/2895e0f0ef344d16bfcf6f457ed2e759

30 Apr 2019

Trump EPA insists Monsanto's Roundup is safe, despite cancer cases | Monsanto

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/apr/30/monsanto-roundup-trump-epa-cancer

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture