SCIENCE Magazine (official publication of the American Association for the Advancement of Science) issues dire warnings, of course.

CDC admits they have not had a single new human case since last December—as I have explained, when you are very aggressive in seeking these mild illnesses, you will find some. When you stop looking for needles in haystacks they go away. Because bird flu, for almost everyone, is an extremely mild respiratory illness or eyelid infection.

https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/situation-summary/index.html

The NY Times wants you worried. On August 4, Dr. Henny Penny said it could be airborne! So what if it is, if nobody has gotten sick enough since last Christmas to seek medical attention for it, in the entire country?

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/04/health/bird-flu-airborne.html

We already knew this, pointing out 6 months ago that some birds caught it when their cages were near air vents. Despite this, spread is very limited and humans are safe.

NYT: “In the new study, researchers also found infected cows with no visible symptoms, suggesting that bird flu may spread from cows that appear healthy.” As it turns out, most affected cows that test positive have no symptoms. And you can’t get it from drinking milk; it does not spread from ingestion. So why go chasing it in apparently healthy cows? Leave the poor things alone.

From the LA Times:

“U.S. Department of Agriculture records show that 644 payments were made to 359 California dairy farms between November 2024 and June 2025 totaling $231 million. The average per farm payment was about $645,000, and ranged from $2,058 to the Pereira Dairy Farm, in Visalia, to $4.4 million to Channel Islands Dairy Farm, in Corcoran.”

… “This was a once-in-a-lifetime event, and we knew that we were going to need to support producers, and we knew that the quicker we could get some assistance out to them to help them test, the better off we were going to be, and the faster we’d be able to bring the infection under control,” he said. Farm Forward’s DeCoriolis and others, however, say these programs perpetuate an agricultural industry designed around containing hundreds, if not thousands, of genetically similar animals into confined lots — veritable playgrounds for a novel virus. He also noted the federal relief programs don’t come with any strings attached, such as incentives for disease mitigation and/or biosecurity.

… When herds are quarantined, animals are not allowed to be transferred on or off site. In California, a farm is under quarantine for 60 days after initial virus detection. It can’t move out of quarantine until tests show its milk is virus-free — for three weeks in a row. Van Rein, the state agriculture spokesperson, said the average time under quarantine is 103 days. He said that of the 1,000 herds in California, 940 are not under quarantine; 715 of those had previously been infected and released from quarantine. A quarantined farm can still sell milk, however, even if the milk tests positive. Pasteurization has been shown to kill the virus.

So what is the big deal?

And whether viable virus exists in raw milk products is a big QUESTION, STILL TO BE RESOLVED. But if pasteurizing infected milk solves the problem, why are we making such a huge deal about this issue? Especially when the billions spent to control bird flu did not stop 3/4 of California’s herds from being infected.

Scientific American told the truth on July 15: when you lay off the great search to find positive PCR tests, the problem resolves itself.

There will always be viruses in people and animals. Let’s be a lot more choosy about which ones we defer to, in future.

And if you want to dive deep into the mumbo-jumbo, Scientific American has its entire August 2025 edition on Bird Flu.