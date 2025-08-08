Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
7h

Vaccines have been a scam since the beginning. All doctors needed to do, before injecting them into children...was check the items in them. I was appalled, when I saw the list of items in the 'vaxxes' for childhood diseases. If doctors knew there was aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, polysorbate 80, fluoride, animal cells, animal viruses, etc., would they still think it was fine to inject them into children's bodies? "Scientists' were paid by employers to create for profit 'vaxxes." Childhood diseases were dropping, before the "vax" promotion started, because of better sanitation and nutrition. The vaccine manufacturer's took credit for this drop, but their toxic injections have lowered the mental and physical health of every recipient.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Beth's avatar
Beth
7h

Thank you for speaking the truth about Bill Gates’ depopulation wet dream. I hope he stomps so hard, that he breaks into a million pieces, blown away and never to be heard from again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture