Here is why a chorus insists that mRNA vaccines are a military (national security) necessity: they are claimed to be “plug and play”—just add your code for a new vaccine antigen and you are off with your new vaccine, in only weeks, not years.

It is actually a new version of the song sung by the chorus that claimed the COVID vaccines were Safe and Effective.

If you say or sing it enough times, and the public repeatedly hears it from different sources, then most people will simply assume it is true.

There is no proof—nothing—showing that effective and safe mRNA “vaccines” can be developed faster than other types of vaccines. In fact, what we learned from the COVID vaccines is that not only did they work poorly, but they were an utter, practically genocidal disaster. Even when they kept pumping out spike protein, supposedly boosting your immune system, they led to greater and greater susceptibility to COVID viruses.

If it were that easy to make a safe and effective vaccine, you could plug and play with regular, old-fashioned vaccine platforms too.

Let me remind you:

Vaccines take a minimum of 2-4 weeks to generate immunity to anything after a single injection. Vaccines must be safety tested for months in order to determine whether they cause delayed adverse reactions, such as autoimmune diseases or clotting disorders or cancers. Efficacy testing would take a minimum of a month. By the time you determine if they are safe and effective, the pandemic or bioterrorism will have passed, or the virus will have mutated to something less susceptible to the original vaccine. If governments lock us down, they can slow down the speed of transmission—but by the end of COVID, virtually everyone in the world had been exposed. Islands like New Zealand just had their outbreak later, after nearly everyone was vaxxed, and the vax did not help them at all. So sure, lock us down till you can pump out a vaccine—but will it do any good? We we acquiesce this time? The COVID “vaccines” took over 300 days to roll out despite being warp speeded and doing minimal clinical trials—which were massaged to make them look much better than they were. Trying “plug and play” with other vaccines has not worked, as the result of how vaccines with the new plug-in will perform has been entirely unpredictable. Dr. Tom Jefferson gave several examples of this in the BMJ, and I have previously shown a slide of his points. The only thing that will help in a timely manner and whose safety has already been established is a repurposed drug. Or maybe herbs or such, and a good immune system. BOTTOM LINE: Like so much else, the concept of plug and play RNA vaccines is a pipe dream, but one that has been repeated so often that a lot of people believe it. There is zero evidence it could ever work, especially using the tools available today, such as the modified pseudouracil and the lipid nanoparticles. Vaccines take years to develop, usually 10-15 years, and magical thinking will not change that, though persisting with such magical thinking could lead to another medical and financial disaster for us and our nation. Thank goodness these BARDA mRNA contracts were cancelled.

Below is a STAT takedown article, for once with no paywall. It is a tissue of nonsense, revealing how the pricey STAT newsletter is merely a stenographer for the anti-administration flunkies. Befuddled by a 181 page collection of published literature showing that the COVID vaccines didn’t work, all they can do is pick at one author from Namibia… Basically, they got nuthin’. They know it. They refused to engage with the collection of literature. Despicable and pathetic.

